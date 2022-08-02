Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 7.26 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.13 or 12.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.56M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -167.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.86% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.71 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.02% year-to-date, but still up 16.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 4.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1020.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1020.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -97.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.80%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.03% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 19.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.76%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 60 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.38% of the shares, which is about 24.39 million shares worth $14.97 million.

Whitebox Advisors, LLC, with 4.34% or 8.55 million shares worth $5.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.