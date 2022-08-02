Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.49, and it changed around -$1.9 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.67B. HSIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.68, offering almost -21.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $70.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Henry Schein Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.00K.

Henry Schein Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended HSIC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Henry Schein Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) trade information

Instantly HSIC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.04 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) is 2.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSIC is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $102.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) estimates and forecasts

Henry Schein Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.55 percent over the past six months and at a 7.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Henry Schein Inc. to make $3.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%. Henry Schein Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 58.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.57% per year for the next five years.

HSIC Dividends

Henry Schein Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Henry Schein Inc. shares, and 99.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.42%. Henry Schein Inc. stock is held by 880 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.11% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Generation Investment Management LLP, with 9.39% or 12.96 million shares worth $990.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.98 million shares worth $303.91 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $238.08 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.