Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.95, and it changed around $5.72 or 11.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.94B. HRMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.13, offering almost -3.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.79% since then. We note from Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.52K.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HRMY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Instantly HRMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 55.92 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.45% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is 0.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HRMY is forecast to be at a low of $56.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.92 percent over the past six months and at a 191.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 370.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. to make $108.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.90%.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.17% of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 86.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.25%. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with Valor Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.00% of the shares, which is about 11.22 million shares worth $478.34 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 8.27% or 4.88 million shares worth $208.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $73.02 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $57.44 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.