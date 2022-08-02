Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.27, and it changed around $0.42 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. HLIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.22, offering almost -8.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.8% since then. We note from Harmonic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 671.96K.

Harmonic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLIT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harmonic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) trade information

Instantly HLIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.74 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 25.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLIT is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) estimates and forecasts

Harmonic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.03 percent over the past six months and at a 20.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Harmonic Inc. to make $151.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107.52 million and $117.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%. Harmonic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 141.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 19.40% per year for the next five years.

HLIT Dividends

Harmonic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.20% of Harmonic Inc. shares, and 99.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.98%. Harmonic Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.78% of the shares, which is about 17.54 million shares worth $206.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.32% or 16.0 million shares worth $148.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.37 million shares worth $133.7 million, making up 10.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.2 million shares worth around $77.52 million, which represents about 6.89% of the total shares outstanding.