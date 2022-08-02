Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.05 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.88, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.98B. GRAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.15, offering almost -495.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.53% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.03 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.05 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.61% year-to-date, but still up 4.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 13.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 105.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $2.29 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -177.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 319.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 319.70%.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.10% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 45.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.69%. Grab Holdings Limited stock is held by 284 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.32% of the shares, which is about 699.18 million shares worth $4.99 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.41% or 159.52 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 23.76 million shares worth $134.5 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 20.13 million shares worth around $143.53 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.