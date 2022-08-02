Geron Corporation’s (GERN): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $727.95M. GERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.00, offering almost -7.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.77% since then. We note from Geron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Geron Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GERN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Geron Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GERN is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.83 percent over the past six months and at a -2.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Geron Corporation to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $107k and $80k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.80%. Geron Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -27.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Geron Corporation shares, and 42.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.18%. Geron Corporation stock is held by 205 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.98% of the shares, which is about 30.13 million shares worth $36.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 24.58 million shares worth $33.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.9 million shares worth $10.86 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 6.93 million shares worth around $7.76 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.