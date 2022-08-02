Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.26, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. GNW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.61, offering almost -8.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.0% since then. We note from Genworth Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Instantly GNW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.72% year-to-date, but still up 3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 17.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNW is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genworth Financial Inc. to make $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%. Genworth Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Genworth Financial Inc. shares, and 75.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.76%. Genworth Financial Inc. stock is held by 377 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 74.17 million shares worth $280.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.84% or 55.36 million shares worth $224.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 35.73 million shares worth $139.34 million, making up 7.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.44 million shares worth around $58.47 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.