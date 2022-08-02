Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $442.62M. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.58, offering almost -182.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.01% since then. We note from Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.52 million.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Instantly GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.49% year-to-date, but still down -12.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -17.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -72.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gaotu Techedu Inc. to make $29.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -63.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -108.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 03 and March 07.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, and 35.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.61%. Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.80% of the shares, which is about 8.44 million shares worth $16.38 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.53% or 6.59 million shares worth $12.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.88 million shares worth $3.51 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $3.28 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.