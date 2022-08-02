Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. Stocks (NASDAQ: OST)

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.1 or 6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.79M. OST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.79, offering almost -2615.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.64% since then. We note from Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) trade information

Instantly OST has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8399 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.56% year-to-date, but still up 11.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) is 5.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) estimates and forecasts

OST Dividends

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.85% of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.