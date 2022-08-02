Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: KOD)

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.55, and it changed around -$0.4 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $488.20M. KOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.97, offering almost -1281.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.69% since then. We note from Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.56K.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.07 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.74% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is 25.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.97 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -82.53 percent over the past six months and at a -36.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -49.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.50%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -77.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.40% per year for the next five years.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, and 75.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.86%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 28.26% of the shares, which is about 14.68 million shares worth $1.24 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 15.62% or 8.12 million shares worth $688.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $156.86 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $115.32 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.