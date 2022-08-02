Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Ecopetrol S.A. Stocks (NYSE: EC)

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.70, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.71B. EC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.47, offering almost -72.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.99% since then. We note from Ecopetrol S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $1 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.96 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.45% year-to-date, but still up 8.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is -3.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67677.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EC is forecast to be at a low of $53150.10 and a high of $92873.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -867877.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -496629.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 138.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. to make $8.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.84 billion and $5.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%. Ecopetrol S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 889.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.26. It is important to note, however, that the 21.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares, and 1.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.71%. Ecopetrol S.A. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 3.53 million shares worth $45.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.14% or 2.78 million shares worth $51.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Overseas Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $26.21 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $16.94 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.