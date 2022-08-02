Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)

In the last trading session, 7.18 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.18, and it changed around $0.89 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.61B. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.38, offering almost -122.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.61% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.16 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.21 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.12% year-to-date, but still up 2.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 42.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.91 percent over the past six months and at a 62.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Coupang Inc. to make $5.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 84.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.94%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 420 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 32.21% of the shares, which is about 511.16 million shares worth $15.02 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with 7.30% or 115.85 million shares worth $3.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 33.82 million shares worth $896.8 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held roughly 27.84 million shares worth around $817.85 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.