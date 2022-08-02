First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $158.74, and it changed around -$3.64 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.30B. FRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $222.86, offering almost -40.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $133.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.98% since then. We note from First Republic Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

Instantly FRC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 163.09 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.37% year-to-date, but still up 2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is 12.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

First Republic Bank share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.92 percent over the past six months and at a 11.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect First Republic Bank to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.30%. First Republic Bank earnings are expected to increase by 31.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.80% per year for the next five years.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of First Republic Bank shares, and 97.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.86%. First Republic Bank stock is held by 1,081 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.62% of the shares, which is about 19.08 million shares worth $3.94 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.21% or 12.96 million shares worth $2.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.59 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 3.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.09 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.