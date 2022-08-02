Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.71 million shares of the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.81, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04B. EPRT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.92, offering almost -38.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.14% since then. We note from Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 844.17K.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EPRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) trade information

Instantly EPRT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.51 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is 10.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPRT is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) estimates and forecasts

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.69 percent over the past six months and at a 15.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. to make $80.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.82% per year for the next five years.

EPRT Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 4.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.31% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, and 105.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.75%. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock is held by 353 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.94% of the shares, which is about 22.22 million shares worth $528.04 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.21% or 19.94 million shares worth $473.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.29 million shares worth $220.8 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 5.84 million shares worth around $138.72 million, which represents about 4.45% of the total shares outstanding.