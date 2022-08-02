ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.02 or 17.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.39M. MOHO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.33, offering almost -850.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from ECMOHO Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 838.62K.

ECMOHO Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MOHO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ECMOHO Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Instantly MOHO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1466 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.21% year-to-date, but still down -24.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) is -28.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOHO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ECMOHO Limited to make $71.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020.

MOHO Dividends

ECMOHO Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 05 and August 09.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ECMOHO Limited shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.90%. ECMOHO Limited stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.85% or 0.29 million shares worth $93596.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 25665.0 shares worth $8187.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.