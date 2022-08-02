Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.64, and it changed around $2.14 or 1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.19B. ETN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.72, offering almost -17.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $122.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.14% since then. We note from Eaton Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Eaton Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ETN as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eaton Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) trade information

Instantly ETN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 151.48 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.65% year-to-date, but still up 7.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is 17.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $159.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETN is forecast to be at a low of $112.00 and a high of $205.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) estimates and forecasts

Eaton Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.87 percent over the past six months and at a 12.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc to make $5.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. Eaton Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 53.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.90% per year for the next five years.

ETN Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.24. It is important to note, however, that the 2.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Eaton Corporation plc shares, and 84.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.26%. Eaton Corporation plc stock is held by 1,846 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 34.03 million shares worth $5.88 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.01% or 27.96 million shares worth $4.24 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.33 million shares worth $1.96 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.44 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.