Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) have been traded, and its beta is 4.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.62, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $422.89M. KODK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.92, offering almost -40.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.61% since then. We note from Eastman Kodak Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.80% year-to-date, but still up 6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is 19.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -462.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KODK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 82.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Eastman Kodak Company earnings are expected to increase by 102.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.55% of Eastman Kodak Company shares, and 38.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.45%. Eastman Kodak Company stock is held by 176 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 3.8 million shares worth $17.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.24% or 3.35 million shares worth $21.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $8.3 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $4.08 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.