Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.80, and it changed around $0.48 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.11B. DOCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $107.79, offering almost -151.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.78% since then. We note from Doximity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Doximity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DOCS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doximity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Instantly DOCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.69 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) is 22.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCS is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Doximity Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.56 percent over the past six months and at a -12.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Doximity Inc. to make $96.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.10%.

Doximity Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 476.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.15% per year for the next five years.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of Doximity Inc. shares, and 83.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.96%. Doximity Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.22% of the shares, which is about 14.98 million shares worth $750.84 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 9.57% or 10.07 million shares worth $504.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.93 million shares worth $246.98 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $130.83 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.