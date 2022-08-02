Could Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around -$0.19 or -4.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $730.59M. NKTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.37, offering almost -413.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.89% since then. We note from Nektar Therapeutics’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 million.

Nektar Therapeutics stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NKTR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nektar Therapeutics is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.94 for the current quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Instantly NKTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.09% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is -0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.51, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NKTR is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.60 percent over the past six months and at a 19.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to make $22.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.33 million and $24.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%. Nektar Therapeutics earnings are expected to increase by -14.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.30% per year for the next five years.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Nektar Therapeutics shares, and 92.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.81%. Nektar Therapeutics stock is held by 323 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.80% of the shares, which is about 36.89 million shares worth $498.4 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.02% or 26.11 million shares worth $140.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 35.77 million shares worth $397.76 million, making up 19.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 12.98 million shares worth around $144.35 million, which represents about 6.97% of the total shares outstanding.