Could Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.62 million shares of the Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.94, and it changed around -$1.98 or -5.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.71B. BMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.05, offering almost -69.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.12% since then. We note from Bumble Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.99 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.14% year-to-date, but still up 6.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 27.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Bumble Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.54 percent over the past six months and at a -90.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $219.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Bumble Inc. to make $246.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $186.22 million and $198.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.90%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of Bumble Inc. shares, and 97.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.88%. Bumble Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.34% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $1.46 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 10.42% or 13.49 million shares worth $391.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $98.3 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $62.31 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.