Could Aehr Test Systems’s (NASDAQ: AEHR) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.51 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.37, and it changed around $0.96 or 8.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $324.59M. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.09, offering almost -119.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.93% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 499.92K.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.27 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.84% year-to-date, but still up 14.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 64.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHR is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 204.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 162.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 29.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 06 and April 11.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.09% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 42.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.17%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 83 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $44.7 million.

Collaborative Holdings Management, LP, with 5.70% or 1.53 million shares worth $37.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $9.37 million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $16.47 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.