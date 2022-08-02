Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.72, and it changed around -$0.21 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.71B. CRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.11, offering almost -40.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.88% since then. We note from Comstock Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.52 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 94.31% year-to-date, but still up 5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 30.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRK is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 97.98 percent over the past six months and at a 194.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 159.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $435.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc. to make $492.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $343.69 million and $417.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.30%. Comstock Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -188.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.27% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares, and 33.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.30%. Comstock Resources Inc. stock is held by 245 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.38% of the shares, which is about 7.88 million shares worth $63.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.04% or 7.08 million shares worth $92.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $53.91 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.39 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.