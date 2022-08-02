Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.86, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.70, offering almost -358.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.99% since then. We note from Compass Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Compass Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended COMP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Compass Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.94 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.54% year-to-date, but still up 6.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) is 6.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Compass Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.83 percent over the past six months and at a 33.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Compass Inc. to make $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 billion and $1.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 54.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.50%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Compass Inc. shares, and 68.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.43%. Compass Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 32.34% of the shares, which is about 132.37 million shares worth $1.2 billion.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC, with 6.44% or 26.36 million shares worth $239.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $63.03 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $55.7 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.