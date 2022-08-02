Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.06 or -11.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $355.11M. CZOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -2010.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CZOO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$13.02 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5647 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.02% year-to-date, but still up 3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -33.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.49 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Cazoo Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.45 percent over the past six months and at a 4.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 189.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $360.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cazoo Group Ltd to make $485.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.39% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 30.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.87%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 124 institutions, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 29.04% of the shares, which is about 34.43 million shares worth $95.02 million.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc, with 18.64% or 22.09 million shares worth $133.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $25.57 million, making up 6.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $22.16 million, which represents about 5.30% of the total shares outstanding.