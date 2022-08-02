Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $107.92, and it changed around -$1.81 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.77B. COF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $177.95, offering almost -64.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $98.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.69% since then. We note from Capital One Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended COF as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $5.13 for the current quarter.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

Instantly COF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 110.09 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.37% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is 5.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COF is forecast to be at a low of $86.00 and a high of $173.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Capital One Financial Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.06 percent over the past six months and at a -24.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Capital One Financial Corporation to make $8.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.12 billion and $7.83 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%. Capital One Financial Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 420.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.60% per year for the next five years.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares, and 93.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.26%. Capital One Financial Corporation stock is held by 1,477 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 32.94 million shares worth $4.78 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 8.34% or 32.79 million shares worth $4.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 21.34 million shares worth $3.1 billion, making up 5.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.1 million shares worth around $1.76 billion, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.