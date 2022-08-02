Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.14, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.03B. CANO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.58, offering almost -153.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.95% since then. We note from Cano Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.41 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is 40.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.74 day(s).

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Cano Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.73 percent over the past six months and at a 83.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 76.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $704.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cano Health Inc. to make $707.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 129.60%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.71% of Cano Health Inc. shares, and 83.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.05%. Cano Health Inc. stock is held by 176 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.88% of the shares, which is about 32.99 million shares worth $293.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.84% or 12.14 million shares worth $108.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $62.61 million, making up 3.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 6.31 million shares worth around $30.72 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.