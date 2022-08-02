Can Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 26.42 million shares of the Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.69, and it changed around $6.17 or 9.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.93B. ROKU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $449.98, offering almost -527.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.52% since then. We note from Roku Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.61 million.

Roku Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Roku Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.49 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.58% year-to-date, but still down -17.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -12.72% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $240.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -234.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.60 percent over the past six months and at a -214.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -230.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -212.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $806.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Roku Inc. to make $936.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.10%. Roku Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -201.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Roku Inc. shares, and 77.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.75%. Roku Inc. stock is held by 940 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 10.05 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 7.76% or 9.3 million shares worth $2.12 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 5.84 million shares worth $814.51 million, making up 4.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $763.4 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.