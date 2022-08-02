Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.90, and it changed around $0.19 or 11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.01M. AYLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -686.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.16% since then. We note from Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AYLA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

Instantly AYLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4200 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.67% year-to-date, but still up 118.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) is 74.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6380.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYLA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -847.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.75 percent over the past six months and at a 8.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $830k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $860k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 million and $761k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.73% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 56.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.43%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 2.15 million shares worth $8.57 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 5.04% or 0.71 million shares worth $6.04 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 78000.0 shares worth $0.66 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8757.0 shares worth around $34765.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.