Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AUS Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.48 million shares of the Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.80, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $963.05M. AUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.16, offering almost -3.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.12% since then. We note from Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 896.33K.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) trade information

Instantly AUS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.84 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS) is 0.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) estimates and forecasts

AUS Dividends

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE:AUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I shares, and 96.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.49%. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I stock is held by 130 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.12% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $54.43 million.

Weiss Asset Management LP, with 4.41% or 3.04 million shares worth $29.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $7.97 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.87 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.