An Analysis Of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.87, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.63B. RES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.91, offering almost -64.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.69% since then. We note from RPC Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

RPC Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RES as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RPC Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

Instantly RES has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.48 on Monday, 08/01/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 73.35% year-to-date, but still up 16.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is 13.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RES is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

RPC Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.72 percent over the past six months and at a 1,733.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect RPC Inc. to make $340.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $188.76 million and $225.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.68% of RPC Inc. shares, and 29.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.59%. RPC Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.35% of the shares, which is about 11.57 million shares worth $123.48 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.45% or 9.63 million shares worth $102.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 8.89 million shares worth $77.95 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $29.63 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.