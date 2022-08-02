Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.57, and it changed around $1.1 or 5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.78B. AMKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -36.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.97% since then. We note from Amkor Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 900.69K.

Amkor Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amkor Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) trade information

Instantly AMKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.46 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.43% year-to-date, but still up 9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is 20.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMKR is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) estimates and forecasts

Amkor Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.62 percent over the past six months and at a 3.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Amkor Technology Inc. to make $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%. Amkor Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.44% per year for the next five years.

AMKR Dividends

Amkor Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.29% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares, and 39.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 291.43%. Amkor Technology Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.26% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $330.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.90% or 12.0 million shares worth $258.89 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $115.82 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 4.37 million shares worth around $94.33 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.