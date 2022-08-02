Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.82, and it changed around $3.11 or 5.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.70B. AFL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.20, offering almost -12.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.28% since then. We note from Aflac Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Aflac Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended AFL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aflac Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) trade information

Instantly AFL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.62 on Monday, 08/01/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.88% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is 2.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFL is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) estimates and forecasts

Aflac Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.05 percent over the past six months and at a -12.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Aflac Incorporated to make $4.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.24 billion and $5.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%. Aflac Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by -4.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.36% per year for the next five years.

AFL Dividends

Aflac Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.08% of Aflac Incorporated shares, and 60.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.79%. Aflac Incorporated stock is held by 1,518 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 54.51 million shares worth $3.26 billion.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., with 8.12% or 52.3 million shares worth $3.13 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 16.88 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.13 million shares worth around $785.58 million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.