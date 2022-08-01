You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP).

In today’s recent session, 11.4 million shares of the EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.34, and it changed around $6.0 or 21.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22B. EVOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.80, offering almost 10.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.8% since then. We note from EVO Payments Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 312.91K.

EVO Payments Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended EVOP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EVO Payments Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) trade information

Instantly EVOP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.27 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.80% year-to-date, but still up 4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is 17.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.57, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVOP is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 1.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) estimates and forecasts

EVO Payments Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.64 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect EVO Payments Inc. to make $146.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.23 million and $135.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.40%. EVO Payments Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.42% per year for the next five years.

EVOP Dividends

EVO Payments Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of EVO Payments Inc. shares, and 101.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.97%. EVO Payments Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Brown Advisory Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.18% of the shares, which is about 6.3 million shares worth $145.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.54% or 4.56 million shares worth $116.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $47.85 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $46.55 million, which represents about 4.04% of the total shares outstanding.