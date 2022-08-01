XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 1.41 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.80, and it changed around $0.7 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.22B. XP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.08, offering almost -143.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.16% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.76 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.58% year-to-date, but still up 12.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is 15.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.52 percent over the past six months and at a 35.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $607.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $688.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.90%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.40% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.58% of XP Inc. shares, and 66.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 224.81%. XP Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 48.87 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 11.52% or 48.87 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.26 million shares worth $323.54 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 11.26 million shares worth around $323.54 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.