Why EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around $0.25 or 4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. EQRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.23, offering almost -87.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.74% since then. We note from EQRx Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) trade information

Instantly EQRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.51 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.09% year-to-date, but still up 19.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 19.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.45 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) estimates and forecasts

EQRx Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.76 percent over the past six months and at a -93.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%.

EQRX Dividends

EQRx Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.38% of EQRx Inc. shares, and 54.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.60%. EQRx Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 43.18 million shares worth $294.46 million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 8.11% or 39.53 million shares worth $269.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 6.35 million shares worth $19.17 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 2.11 million shares worth around $14.36 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.