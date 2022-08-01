Why Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 3.43 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $673.89M. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.82, offering almost -361.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.85% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.11 million.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.44 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.97% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -0.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -228.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Desktop Metal Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.32 percent over the past six months and at a -14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Desktop Metal Inc. to make $61.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 190.30%.

Desktop Metal Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -327.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.94% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares, and 42.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.37%. Desktop Metal Inc. stock is held by 293 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.13% of the shares, which is about 19.21 million shares worth $95.09 million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 5.58% or 17.5 million shares worth $125.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.14 million shares worth $30.41 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.43 million shares worth around $26.89 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.