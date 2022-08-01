Why Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $196.21, and it changed around -$2.04 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.81B. CAT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $237.90, offering almost -21.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $167.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.85% since then. We note from Caterpillar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Caterpillar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CAT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 199.49 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.11% year-to-date, but still up 10.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is 8.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $222.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAT is forecast to be at a low of $142.00 and a high of $328.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.56 percent over the past six months and at a 16.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. to make $14.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 153.50%. Caterpillar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 121.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.84% per year for the next five years.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of Caterpillar Inc. shares, and 70.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.69%. Caterpillar Inc. stock is held by 2,675 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.92% of the shares, which is about 47.56 million shares worth $9.83 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.66% or 40.83 million shares worth $8.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 15.37 million shares worth $3.18 billion, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.46 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.