Why Boxed Inc. (NYSE: BOXD) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.95 million shares of the Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.10M. BOXD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.05, offering almost -806.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.45% since then. We note from Boxed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.63 million.

Boxed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BOXD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boxed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Instantly BOXD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.28% year-to-date, but still down -5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) is -4.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOXD is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -538.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -325.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Boxed Inc. to make $49.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.91% of Boxed Inc. shares, and 37.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.09%. Boxed Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Atalaya Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.53% of the shares, which is about 5.87 million shares worth $80.42 million.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, with 5.84% or 4.02 million shares worth $40.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4973.0 shares worth $45851.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.