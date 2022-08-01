Why American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.21 or 10.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.40M. AREC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.74, offering almost -23.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from American Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.05K.

American Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AREC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Instantly AREC has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.33% year-to-date, but still up 21.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is 58.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AREC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

American Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.59 percent over the past six months and at a 93.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 631.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Resources Corporation to make $4.54 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32,314.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%.

AREC Dividends

American Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.75% of American Resources Corporation shares, and 11.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.31%. American Resources Corporation stock is held by 45 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.13% of the shares, which is about 2.2 million shares worth $4.89 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 6.00% or 1.09 million shares worth $2.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $3.22 million, making up 7.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.51 million, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.