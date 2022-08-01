Why American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.35 million shares of the American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.32, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.11B. ACC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.39, offering almost -0.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.5% since then. We note from American Campus Communities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

American Campus Communities Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ACC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Campus Communities Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

Instantly ACC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.39 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is 1.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACC is forecast to be at a low of $65.47 and a high of $65.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

American Campus Communities Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.91 percent over the past six months and at a 15.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect American Campus Communities Inc. to make $245.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.60%. American Campus Communities Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -53.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.56% per year for the next five years.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares, and 97.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.85%. American Campus Communities Inc. stock is held by 511 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.41% of the shares, which is about 20.09 million shares worth $1.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.23% or 15.67 million shares worth $876.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.64 million shares worth $346.9 million, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.96 million shares worth around $226.88 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.