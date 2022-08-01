Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.91, and it changed around $1.3 or 2.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.26B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $317.45, offering almost -488.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.66% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.98 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.62% year-to-date, but still up 4.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 11.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.95 day(s).

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.64 percent over the past six months and at a -402.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -196.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $3.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.20%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.88% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 112.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.73%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 587 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.76% of the shares, which is about 11.69 million shares worth $2.22 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 14.70% or 11.69 million shares worth $2.22 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.58 million shares worth $504.59 million, making up 4.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $359.65 million, which represents about 3.21% of the total shares outstanding.