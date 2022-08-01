Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 14.97 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.70M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -1018.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.43 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.05% year-to-date, but still down -24.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -43.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.38% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 9.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.03%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 102 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.81% of the shares, which is about 5.29 million shares worth $12.59 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.46% or 2.75 million shares worth $8.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $8.35 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $3.46 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.