Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.62, and it changed around -$2.93 or -10.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.68B. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.00, offering almost -216.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.54% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.37K.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VERV as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.48 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.22% year-to-date, but still down -19.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) is 58.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VERV is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Verve Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.34 percent over the past six months and at a 42.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.90% in the next quarter.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.39% of Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 82.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 127.58%. Verve Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $184.4 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.28% or 5.0 million shares worth $184.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.74 million shares worth $56.87 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $48.35 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.