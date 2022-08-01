Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.04, and it changed around -$0.61 or -7.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. EVTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -129.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.17% since then. We note from Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.19 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.47% year-to-date, but still up 16.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) is 137.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.34, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -26.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVTL is forecast to be at a low of $6.34 and a high of $6.34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 21.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) estimates and forecasts

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.36% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. shares, and 9.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.55%. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Omni Partners US LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $5.61 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.06% or 0.13 million shares worth $1.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 10512.0 shares worth $84516.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.