Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 5.8 million shares of the Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.40M. VLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -709.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.9% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Instantly VLDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.37% year-to-date, but still up 10.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is 2.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.56 day(s).

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Velodyne Lidar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.93 percent over the past six months and at a -41.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -27.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Velodyne Lidar Inc. to make $12.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.6 million and $13.06 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

VLDR Dividends

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 08.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.89% of Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, and 28.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.88%. Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.56% of the shares, which is about 9.49 million shares worth $9.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.82% or 5.87 million shares worth $6.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.31 million shares worth $4.52 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $3.11 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.