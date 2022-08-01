TPI Composites Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of TPIC Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.47, and it changed around $2.0 or 13.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $451.61M. TPIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.61, offering almost -170.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.96% since then. We note from TPI Composites Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 551.47K.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.78 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.09% year-to-date, but still up 31.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 40.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.74 day(s).

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

TPI Composites Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.21 percent over the past six months and at a 55.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect TPI Composites Inc. to make $469.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $458.84 million and $479.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.20%. TPI Composites Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -726.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.67% of TPI Composites Inc. shares, and 93.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.11%. TPI Composites Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 4.01 million shares worth $56.39 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.42% or 3.88 million shares worth $58.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $15.15 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $14.7 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.