The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.15, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.16B. LSXMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.26, offering almost -40.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.32% since then. We note from The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 785.05K.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LSXMA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

Instantly LSXMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.07 on Friday, 07/29/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is 10.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LSXMA is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -136.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to make $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.02 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group earnings are expected to increase by 179.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.70% per year for the next five years.

LSXMA Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, and 98.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.01%. The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock is held by 543 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.74% of the shares, which is about 20.21 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.27% or 7.08 million shares worth $360.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $107.21 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $86.86 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.