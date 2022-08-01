The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.20B. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -101.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.40 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.40% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 8.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.95 percent over the past six months and at a 1.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.98 billion and $4.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by 154.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 91.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.69%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 568 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.66% of the shares, which is about 35.77 million shares worth $511.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.88% or 27.91 million shares worth $595.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.0 million shares worth $170.59 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.82 million shares worth around $162.01 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.