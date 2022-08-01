Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Shares Might Go Down -95.25% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) were traded, and its beta was -1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around -$0.07 or -6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.60M. SBFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.80, offering almost -2659.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.63% since then. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.76% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.70%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.39% of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares, and 0.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.17%.