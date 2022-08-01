Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 3.83 million shares of the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.05 or 18.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.39M. MITO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -444.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Instantly MITO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3049 on Friday, 07/29/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.87% year-to-date, but still up 1.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is -7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.00 percent over the past six months and at a 94.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.20%.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares, and 8.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.86%. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock is held by 15 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.14 million.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with 0.29% or 0.17 million shares worth $50242.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48791.0 shares worth $14007.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.